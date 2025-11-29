HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Ktm Duke 990 Breaks Cover In Europe With Fresh Colours: India Launch On The Cards?

2026 KTM Duke 990 breaks cover in Europe with fresh colours: Is India calling?

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2025, 17:16 pm
  • KTM has unveiled the 990 Duke for the European markets with new colours to give it a renewed appeal.

KTM 990 Duke
The 2026 KTM 990 Duke has been unveiled with new colour options for a refreshed appeal
KTM 990 Duke
The 2026 KTM 990 Duke has been unveiled with new colour options for a refreshed appeal
KTM has unveiled the 2026 990 Duke for the European markets, bringing fresh colours to the naked monster without carrying any mechanical changes for the new model year. It brings the same underlying hardware and continues to be powered by the 122-bhp parallel-twin engine, while carrying a new white-black-orange colour scheme that is reminiscent of some of the older racing liveries from the Austrian manufacturer’s past.

The bike continues to wear the aggressive design it has been known for, carrying over the angular headlamp unit flanked by sharp tank shrouds that extend from the sculpted fuel tank. The tail section remains upswept and compact, resulting in a forward-biased stance. For 2026, the 990 Duke gets a white exterior paint scheme with contrasting black and orange highlights, recalling the first small-capacity Dukes that came to India.

2026 KTM 990 Duke: Engine and performance

KTM 990 Duke
The KTM 990 Duke is powered by its 947 cc parallel-twin engine producing 122 bhp and 103 Nm of torque
KTM 990 Duke
The KTM 990 Duke is powered by its 947 cc parallel-twin engine producing 122 bhp and 103 Nm of torque

The KTM 990 Duke continues to derive its power from a 947 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This makes 122 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque, with no change to the tune or gearing. The engine works as the stressed member of a steel trellis frame with fully adjustable WP Apex front forks and monoshock. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloys fitted with two radially mounted 4-pot calipers biting on dual 300 mm floating front discs and a single-piston floating caliper on a 240 mm rear disc.

2026 KTM 990 Duke: Tech suite

KTM 990 Duke
The 990 Duke comes with a ride-by-wire throttle system enabling ride modes and traction control among many more features
KTM 990 Duke
The 990 Duke comes with a ride-by-wire throttle system enabling ride modes and traction control among many more features

The 990 Duke brings ride-by-wire, with which riders get to use 3 standard ride modes, Street, Sport, and Rain, while Performance and Track can be added on as options. The motorcycle further features launch control, traction control, and lean-sensitive ABS, all of which can be configured through the new 5-inch bonded glass TFT dashboard with optional KTMConnect for navigation, call/SMS, and media controls.

Also Read : Kawasaki Z1100 takes flagship supernaked status in India – 5 key highlights

2026 KTM 990 Duke: Pricing and availability

KTM 990 Duke
The 990 Duke is priced from €12,990 in the European markets
KTM 990 Duke
The 990 Duke is priced from €12,990 in the European markets

The latest 990 Duke is priced from €12,990, or roughly 13.45 lakh when converted, however, the Austrian manufacturer is yet to confirm a launch in India. KTM already sells the 890 Duke R and the 1390 Super Duke R on our shores, but with Bajaj’s recent takeover, the new model could make its way here.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2025, 17:16 pm IST
