Kawasaki ZX-4R unveiled globally, rivals Honda CBR650R

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kawasaki has unveiled the Ninja ZX-4R in the global market and it will be sitting in the Supersports line-up of motorcycles. Kawasaki will offer three variants of the new motorcycle, there is ZX-4R, ZX-4R SE and ZX-4RR. The new motorcycle will be positioned between Ninja ZX-25R and Ninja ZX-6R. The model is expected to launch in Europe in the autumn of 2023.
Kawasaki is using a water-cooled, four-stroke, four-cylinder engine that has a capacity of 399 cc. It produces 75.94 bhp and 78.9 bhp with RAM air intake. The engine can rev up to a screaming 15,000 rpm.
Also Read : TVS Ronin 225 vs Kawasaki W175: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?
For reference, the ZX-25R produces 51 bhp and 22.9 Nm from its 250 cc four-cylinder engine. Then there is the ZX-6R which uses a 636 cc, four-cylinder engine that produces 134 bhp and 70.8 Nm.
Kawasaki is using Showa's advanced SFF-BP front forks for the Ninja ZX-4R. The Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR models also feature a preload adjustment mechanism. Moreover, at the rear, there is a horizontal back-link suspension that offers the same progressive characteristics as the Ninja ZX-10R. Additionally, the Ninja ZX-4RR variant features the same type of Showa BFRC-lite rear shock as the Ninja ZX-10R.
Braking duties are done by 290 mm semi-floating twin discs in the front with radial-mounted monobloc calipers. At the rear, there is a 220 mm single disc. The front tyre has a 120-section while the rear one has a 160-section.
The motorcycle uses LED lighting and a 4.3-inch full-digital colour LCD. In terms of rider aids, there is KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) and Power Modes. There are four to choose from - Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (Manual), the rider can easily select the appropriate setting to suit the riding conditions and his or her own riding style. Also fitted to the Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR is a dual-direction KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) enabling clutchless shifting up/down.