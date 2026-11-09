Kawasaki Z650RS MY27 launched in India at 7.83 lakh, gets new Metallic Carbon Gray colour

Kawasaki has introduced the MY27 Z650RS in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.83 lakh. The neo-retro motorcycle is available across the country from September 16, 2026, in a new Metallic Carbon Gray colour. The updated model continues with the same 649 cc parallel-twin engine and retro-inspired styling, combining classic design elements with modern-day hardware and rider assistance features.

The Kawasaki Z650RS draws inspiration from traditional motorcycles, with a round LED headlamp, a sculpted fuel tank and a relatively flat rear section. It gets an LED tail lamp and an original-design seat, while the spoke-style wheels are designed to resemble traditional wire-spoke wheels. The motorcycle also features dual-pod analogue instrumentation comprising a speedometer and a tachometer, accompanied by a multi-function LCD screen.

Kawasaki Z650RS MY27: Engine and performance

Powering the Z650RS is a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine with a DOHC, eight-valve configuration. It produces 68 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch. The latter is designed to reduce clutch lever effort and minimise rear-wheel hop under aggressive downshifts.

The motorcycle also features Kawasaki's dual throttle valve technology, which uses an additional set of electronically controlled throttle valves to regulate airflow and deliver a more progressive throttle response. It gets a two-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system, which allows riders to select between two intervention settings or switch the system off.

Kawasaki Z650RS MY27: Hardware and features

The Z650RS is underpinned by a lightweight steel trellis frame, which weighs 13.5 kg. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a horizontal back-link rear suspension setup. The motorcycle gets dual 300 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. It rides on 17-inch wheels with a 120/70 section front tyre and a 160/60 section rear tyre.

The motorcycle has a 12-litre fuel tank and a 192 kg kerb weight. Its relatively upright riding position, wide handlebar and slim fuel tank are intended to make it manageable for everyday riding, while retaining the styling and performance associated with a middleweight roadster.

With the MY27 update, Kawasaki continues to offer the Z650RS as a retro-styled alternative in its 650 cc motorcycle range, retaining its parallel-twin engine and familiar mechanical package. The motorcycle is priced at ₹7.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

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