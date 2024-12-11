Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX India launch this month. Key facts to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is gearing up for the India launch sometime later this month. The bike broke cover in the international market just a few months back. Kawasaki India dealers in select cities have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the sportsbike. Upon arrival, the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX will come replacing the popular Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX in the Japanese two-wheeler giant's India portfolio. Interestingly, Kawasaki has already discontinued the Ninja 1000 in February 2024.
Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India
If you are a Kawasaki fan and excited to see the Ninja 1100SX coming to India, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the facts of the upcoming litre class sportsbike.
The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is visually more or less identical to the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. The new motorcycle comes with a largely unchanged bodywork compared to the sportsbike that it will replace. The chassis components of the upcoming motorcycle are the same. The bike gets a sharp and sculpted design with LED headlamps, a muscular fuel tank and sharp tank shrouds. The split seats and narrow tail section further enhance the visual appeal of the bike.
The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with the same suite of electronics. It has a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple rider modes, power modes, traction control, ABS, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and electronic cruise control. A completely new feature of this bike is the handlebar-mounted USB Type C charging port that was not available in the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX.
Powering the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is a slightly bigger engine compared to the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. It gets energy from a 1,099 cc, inline four-cylinder engine compared to the 1000SX's 1,043 cc motor. Despite the bump in displacement, the power output of the new engine has gone down from 142 bhp to around 135 bhp. However, the torque output has marginally increased from the previous 111 Nm to 113 Nm. The new motorcycle offers slightly better acceleration owing to slightly larger sprocket with one additional tooth. Kawasaki has lengthened the gearing in fifth and sixth gears to make long-distance touring more relaxed.
The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX runs on 17-inch wheels wrapped with new Bridgestone Battlax S23 tyres. For braking duty, the Ninja 1100SE gets a Brembo disc brake at the front, while the rear comes with a bigger disc. The motorcycle has an Ohlins S36 adjustable monoshock absorber for suspension duty, which is not available in the standard version.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.