Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX India launch this month. Key facts to know

The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is gearing up for the India launch sometime later this month. The bike broke cover in the international market just a few months back. Kawasaki India dealers in select cities have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the sportsbike. Upon arrival, the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX will come replacing the popular Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX in the Japanese two-wheeler giant's India portfolio. Interestingly, Kawasaki has already discontinued the Ninja 1000 in February 2024.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

If you are a Kawasaki fan and excited to see the Ninja 1100SX coming to India, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the facts of the upcoming litre class sportsbike.