Kawasaki offers discounts on Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S

The discounts are applicable on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Vulcan S and Ninja 650 and will be available till March 31, 2024.
The Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets the least discount at ₹30,000, which shaves off quite a few thousand over the asking price of ₹7.16 lakh.
Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets a discount of ₹40,000, bringing down the asking price from the ex-showroom cost of ₹5.24 lakh
The Kawasaki Versys 650 is now more affordable by ₹45,000
The adventure tourer retails at an ex-showroom cost of ₹7.77 lakh
Lastly, the Kawasaki Vulcan S gets the maximum discount of ₹60,000, against its ex-showroom price of ₹7.10 lakh.
All Kawasaki motorcycles remain the same mechanically, and the discounts are likely on the last stocks for the MY2023 versions available at dealerships.
However, customers should get in touch with the nearest dealerships to get the final price of the motorcycles.
The price cuts aim to make the twin-cylinder offerings more accessible to customers as the financial year comes to a close.