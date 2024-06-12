Is Honda planning to launch CRF 300L, Sahara 300 and CRF 300 Rally in India?

It seems like Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will soon introduce the CRF 300L, Sahara 300 and CRF 300 Rally. The Japanese manufacturer recently held an event at BigRock Dirt Park. Honda invited a few experienced off-road riders to test out the new motorcycles at the adventure park and get feedback on it.

It seems like Honda is working on expanding its lineup in the Indian market. The brand recently filed several design patents for its big motorcycles in India and also introduced adventure tourers such as Transalp last year and NX500 earlier this year. The 300 cc motorcycles could be the next launch from the Japanese manufacturer. As of now, it is not confirmed whether they will come as a Completely Built Unit or a Completely Knocked Down Unit.

The Honda CRF 300 Rally and the CRF 300L are off-road motorcycles. They come with dual-purpose tyres, a beak-like front mudguard, a bench seat and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycle is pretty functional and comes with a halogen headlamp and an LCD instrument cluster. Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Honda CRF 300 Rally & CRF 300L: Specs

Powering the motorcycle is a 286 cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out 26.9 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 26.6 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Honda Sahara 300: Specs

Then there is the Sahara 300 which uses a 293 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC motor. It puts out 25.2 bhp on ethanol as against 24.8 bhp on petrol, while peak torque stands at 27 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

If launched in India then these three motorcycles might be priced around the ₹3 lakh mark. The Sahara 300 makes quite a lot of sense for the Indian market as it can slot right between the CB200X and CB500X.

