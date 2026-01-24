Indian Motorcycle unveils 2026 Chief Vintage to mark 125 years of the brand

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the 2026 Chief Vintage, marking the start of its 125th anniversary celebrations. The new model is inspired by the iconic Chief motorcycles of the 1940s and blends classic American styling with modern performance and technology.

The Chief Vintage pays tribute to the brand’s post-war heritage through its flowing design and period-correct details, while remaining a modern cruiser built for today’s riders.

Design inspired by the 1940s

The 2026 Chief Vintage takes clear inspiration from the original Indian Chiefs produced in the 1940s. Key design highlights include valanced front fenders, a lit headdress ornament, wire-spoke wheels, and a vintage-style solo seat. A narrow rear subframe and classic handlebars further reinforce the old-school look.

Indian Motorcycle has also paid close attention to engine finishes. The Thunderstroke engine features black cylinders with silver-painted cylinder heads and pushrod tubes, a styling choice that mirrors the raw aluminium look seen on early Indian motorcycles.

“The Indian Chief from the 1940s remains one of the most recognisable and celebrated motorcycles in American history," said Ola Stenegard, Design Director for Indian Motorcycle. “It set a standard for design and performance that still resonates today."

Engine and ride modes

Powering the Chief Vintage is Indian Motorcycle’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin engine, producing 156 Nm of torque. The engine is tuned for strong low-end performance, making it well-suited for relaxed cruising and highway riding.

The motorcycle offers three ride modes, Tour, Standard and Sport, allowing riders to adjust throttle response based on their riding preference.

Technology on board

Despite its classic design, the Chief Vintage comes with modern electronics. It is equipped with a 101 mm (4-inch) round touchscreen display powered by Indian Motorcycle’s ‘Ride Command’ system.

The updated system offers faster startup times and improved responsiveness. Riders can also use App Enhanced Navigation, which allows routes to be sent directly from smartphone apps such as Google Maps, Waze and Apple Maps to the motorcycle’s display. Additional features include turn-by-turn navigation, ride data, music control and phone connectivity via Bluetooth or USB.

A milestone model

Indian Motorcycle positions the 2026 Chief Vintage as a key model in its 125th anniversary lineup. Rather than being a direct replica, it combines heritage-inspired design with modern performance and technology, reflecting how the brand is celebrating its past while looking ahead.

Details on pricing and market availability are expected to be announced closer to launch.

