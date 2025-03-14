India’s first 150 cc motorcycle with hybrid power launched

Yamaha has introduced India’s first 150 cc hybrid-powered motorcycle in India
The new Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid gets a Smart Motor Generator with a battery-assisted boost in acceleration
The starter motor generator works alongside the 149 cc engine to provide a mild boost in torque when required
The bike also gets stop-start tech that helps in improving performance and overall fuel efficiency
The system shuts off the engine while idling when you come to a halt. The rider needs to pull the clutch and twist the throttle to get going
The new tech enables a small performance and fuel efficiency improvement on the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
The bike also gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation via Google Maps
The new FZ-S Fi Hybrid gets new LED turn indicators integrated into the tank extensions on either side
The new Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is priced at ₹1.45 lakh, making it ₹14,000 more expensive than the top-end Deluxe variant
The new Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is priced at ₹1.45 lakh, making it ₹14,000 more expensive than the top-end Deluxe variant