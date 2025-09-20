HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 125 And Z125 Get A Revamped Look Internationally

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 125 and Z125 get a revamped look internationally

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 20 Sept 2025, 09:34 am
  • Kawasaki updates the Ninja 125 and Z125 for 2026 with new colour schemes, keeping their proven lightweight performance for beginner riders unchanged.

Kawasaki Z125
The all-new Kawasaki Z125 has been unveiled in the EU market.
Kawasaki Z125
The all-new Kawasaki Z125 has been unveiled in the EU market.
Kawasaki has refreshed its entry-level Ninja 125 and Z125 motorcycles for 2025 in international markets, introducing new liveries while retaining their proven mechanical package. Designed with A1 licence holders in mind, these machines remain a gateway into the world of Kawasaki motorcycling.

Kawasaki’s Z brand traces its origins to 1972, while the Ninja line dates back to 1984. The new Ninja 125 and Z125 inherit styling cues and engineering philosophies from their bigger siblings, giving beginners a genuine taste of Kawasaki’s racing-inspired design and performance ethos.

What’s new for 2025?

The latest update is cosmetic, focusing on fresh colours. The Ninja 125 is now offered in Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Gray with Metallic Spark Black, both priced at £4,699 (around 4.93 lakh). The Z125, meanwhile, comes in Pearl Storm Gray with Ebony at £4,399 (around 4.62 lakh) and in Candy Lime Green with Metallic Spark Black at £4,299 (around 4.51 lakh).

What powers the Z125 and Ninja 125?

Both motorcycles are equipped with a 125cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 15 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 11.7 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. This engine is paired with a lightweight, trellis-type frame, ensuring nimble handling that doesn't overwhelm new riders.

What features do riders get?

The Ninja 125 boasts a sporty character with its fully faired bodywork, supersport ergonomics, and an Ergo-Fit accessory option that allows for a higher seat position. The Z125, on the other hand, embraces Kawasaki’s Sugomi design language, delivering a sharp and aggressive stance while also offering a lower seat option through the Ergo-Fit system. Both bikes are fitted with all-digital instrumentation, ABS braking, 37mm telescopic front forks, Uni-Trak rear suspension and 17-inch alloy wheels, ensuring a balance of modern convenience and proven durability.

Are these bikes beginner-friendly?

Yes. With a seat height of 785mm, kerb weight under 150kg and smooth, predictable power delivery, both the Ninja 125 and Z125 are designed to inspire confidence among new riders. Their approachable ergonomics and responsive handling make them particularly suitable for those entering the A1 licence category.

First Published Date: 20 Sept 2025, 09:34 am IST
