Vintage cars & bikes in Uttar Pradesh can now register in 'vintage' category

Vintage vehicle enthusiasts and owners in Uttar Pradesh can now register their prized cars and motorcycles in the "vintage" category. The Uttar Pradesh transport department is starting the facility for the vintage vehicle owners in line with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' (MoRTH) 2021 notification. The transport department officials said this move will provide clarity, ease of compliance and help preserve the heritage value of these vehicles.

PTI has reported that the Uttar Pradesh transport department has rolled out this facility under the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The state government is currently considering a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for vintage vehicle registration. It will be implemented once approved. Until then, registrations will be processed strictly as per the central government notification, the report quoted the transport department officials as saying.

The officials reportedly said that citizen convenience and regulatory compliance are the focus behind this move. Vintage vehicle registration is not for daily or commercial use, but is meant to preserve the vehicle's original technical configuration and to maintain orderly record-keeping, said the officials. "The service is operational in accordance with MoRTH rules; updated instructions will be issued once the final SOP is implemented. Until then, the fees, eligibility, and procedure will remain as per the Central notification," UP Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said in a statement.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, vintage vehicles are classified as two-wheelers (L1/L2) or four-wheelers (M1) that are more than 50 years old from the date of first registration after the first sale. Also, they must remain in their original form without any major modification to the chassis, body shell or engine.

The UP transport department clarified that vehicles will not be automatically categorised as vintage simply because of their age. The vintage vehicle owners must submit applications to their local RTO, where Motor Vehicle Inspectors will verify the vehicle's originality and maintain photographic records. The applications will be processed within 60 days of submission. The applicants will have to pay a fee of ₹20,000 for a new registration or issue of a vintage Registration Certificate (RC) and ₹5,000 for renewal. A vintage RC will be valid for 10 years and renewable every five years thereafter. The vintage vehicles will be exempt from High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and will have a unique number plate format.

However, these vintage vehicles cannot be used for daily commuting or commercial purposes, and this restriction will be clearly endorsed on the RC.

