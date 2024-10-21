New-gen KTM 390 Adventure to get cruise control, India launch likely in 2025

KTM USA recently previewed the next-generation iteration of the 390 Adventure motorcycle at the 2024 KTM Adventure Rally ahead of its public debut at the upcoming EICMA 2024 next month. The adventure motorcycle According to new leaked images of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure R, the motorcycle from the Austrian two-wheeler giant is likely to come packed with a cruise control system.

A new set of spy shots has revealed that the new generation KTM 390 Adventure has a cruise control switch in the top left corner of the left-hand side switchgear panel. Also, there is a ‘+/Res’ button at the bottom to set or reset the speed of the cruise control. This tech-aided feature will certainly enhance the practicality of the motorcycle as well as elevate the 390 Adventure's touring capabilities by offering the rider a relaxed cruising experience during long rides.

New-gen KTM 390 Adventure: Debut and India launch

KTM is gearing up to introduce the next-generation 390 Adventure range at the EICMA 2024 in November. The adventure motorcycle is likely to be launched in the Indian market in early 2025. Expect the new 390 Adventure range to include four variants, while the auto company is also readying the 390 SMC R on the same platform.

New-gen KTM 390 Adventure: Other key features

Besides the cruise control, the new generation KTM 390 Adventure will get all the other features available in its streetfighter sibling, the new generation KTM 390 Duke. The feature list of the upcoming 390 Adventure motorcycle will include a bi-directional quick-shifter, a lean-sensitive cornering ABS with supermoto mode, a traction control system, a full LED lighting package, and a TFT colour instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity among others.

The motorcycle will run on a 21/18-inch multi-spoke wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres, while it will feature a fully adjustable suspension setup.

New-gen KTM 390 Adventure: Engine

The new generation KTM 390 Adventure will come powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled LC4c engine that also works in the new KTM 390 Duke. This engine is capable of churning out 45.3 bhp peak power at 8,500 rpm and 39.5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. However, the motorcycle manufacturer is expected to alter the final drive ratio of the upcoming 390 Adventure.

