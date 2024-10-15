2025 390 Adventure R showcased in camouflage ahead of launch
- The 2025 390 Adventure R will use the same engine as the 390 Duke.
There is no hiding the fact that KTM is working on a new generation of motorcycles. The new generation of the 390 Adventure is the motorcycle that most people are waiting eagerly. Test mules of the new motorcycles are being tested on our Indian roads. It is expected that the 2025 390 Adventure will make its way to the Indian market before the year ends. Now, KTM has showcased the motorcycle at their 2024 KTM Adventure Rally in South Dakota. The motorcycle will be officially unveiled at EICMA.
The new 390 Adventure will come with comprehensive upgrades. The current 373 cc engine will be replaced with a new 399 cc unit that is already doing duty on the 390 Duke. The power figures are expected to be around 45 bhp and 39 Nm. The gearbox will be a 6-speed unit along with a slip and assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter. It can be expected that the gearing will be a bit tweaked.
Also check these Bikes
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.