Honda Transalp, NX500 & CB350 models get discount of 10,000. Check details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have announced that they will be offering a discount of ₹10,000. The discount is applicable on the CB350 series of motorcycles which includes CB350, Hness CB350 and CB350RS. The offer is also applicable to adventure tourers such as Transalp XL750 and NX500. Finally, the CB300R and CB300F also get the same ₹10,000 discount on the ex-showroom. It is important to note that the offer is applicable only to the first 5,000 customers and is valid until September 30.