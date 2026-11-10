Honda Rebel 300 customer deliveries commence in India

Honda has started delivering the Rebel 300 to customers in India, marking the next phase of the cruiser’s rollout following its August launch. The first motorcycles have now been handed over to buyers, with photographs of a silver example emerging from a customer delivery event. The development follows the arrival of the first units at select BigWing dealerships and the announcement of the motorcycle’s India specifications.

Prices and variants

The Rebel 300 was introduced in India at ₹2.22 lakh for the Standard version and ₹2.62 lakh for the E-Clutch variant, ex-showroom. The latter carries a ₹40,000 premium over the regular model.

The first batch of motorcycles had begun reaching dealerships earlier in November. Honda BigWing’s Lajpat Nagar outlet in New Delhi received two units on November 4, with both reportedly featuring the E-Clutch system. Dealers had also started communicating tentative delivery schedules to customers towards the end of October. Actual handover dates are expected to vary depending on dealership allocations.

Engine and equipment

The Rebel 300 draws power from a 286.01 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 27.2 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 24.5 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. A six-speed gearbox is standard across both versions.

The E-Clutch system allows riders to start moving, stop and shift gears without manually operating the clutch lever. Gear selection continues through the conventional foot shifter, while the clutch lever remains available for riders who prefer manual operation.

The Standard variant has a kerb weight of 173 kg, compared with 176 kg for the E-Clutch version. Both share a 690 mm seat height and an 11.2-litre fuel tank. Their equipment list includes a TFT instrument display with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, a Type-C charging port and dual-channel ABS.

Other Honda launches await deliveries

While Rebel 300 customers are beginning to receive their motorcycles, delivery schedules remain unannounced for four other models introduced in India in July 2026. These include the ADV160, CB500, XR300 and QC3 electric scooter. Buyers who have booked these models are still waiting for dealers to confirm allocation details and expected handover dates.

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