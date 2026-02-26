Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India achieves 50 lakh Activa sales in Maharashtra

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said its Activa scooter has reached 50 lakh cumulative sales in Maharashtra over 25 years. The company described the figure as a reflection of the model’s sustained presence in one of India’s largest two-wheeler markets.

According to the company, demand has been led by major urban centres such as Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai. These cities account for a significant share of the state’s two-wheeler usage, particularly for daily commuting. HMSI said it currently operates more than 700 sales and service touchpoints across Maharashtra. The company attributes part of the cumulative sales volume to this network reach.

Also Read : Honda CB125 Hornet review: A Hornet with the heart of a commuter

Commenting on the milestone, Mutsuo Usui, Director of Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Crossing 5 million Activa sales in Maharashtra reflects the deep trust customers have placed in the brand over the past 25 years. Maharashtra remains one of the most dynamic markets, and this achievement highlights how dependable mobility continues to shape everyday commuting. Our focus remains on strengthening customer experience, expanding reach, and ensuring Activa continues to meet the evolving expectations of riders across the state."

Product updates and portfolio expansion

Over the years, the Activa line-up has been updated with incremental features and technology changes and is currently offered in multiple engine options. An electric version has also been introduced as part of the brand’s wider shift towards electrification.

Also Read : Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025

Beyond the Activa range, HMSI sells scooters and motorcycles across several engine capacity segments. Its higher-capacity motorcycles are retailed through the BigWing network, while commuter models continue to form the bulk of volumes. The 50 lakh figure is based on cumulative company-reported sales in Maharashtra and reflects the brand’s long-term presence in the state market.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: