Honda CB125 Hornet review: A Hornet with the heart of a commuter

Up until now, if you wanted a sporty commuter in the 125cc space, your options were fairly clear. You could go for the TVS Raider 125 , pick something from the Bajaj 125 lineup, or consider the Hero Xtreme 125R .

Now, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has stepped into the segment with its own sporty commuter, and interestingly, they are calling it the Hornet 125.

That name carries weight. So the real question is: how well does this new baby Hornet perform as a commuter motorcycle, and does it justify the Hornet badge it wears?

Let’s break it down.

The tank shrouds give this motorcycle a muscular look, especially when you are sitting on top of it.

Honda Hornet CB 125: Design

In terms of design, the CB125 Hornet certainly looks like a part of the Hornet family.

The shape of the headlamp and the sculpted fuel tank immediately remind you of the bigger Hornets, like the Honda CB750 Hornet and the Honda CB1000 Hornet. There’s a clear family resemblance here.

The tank shrouds give this motorcycle a muscular look, especially when you are sitting on top of it. What also helps are those golden USD forks, which visually add a premium touch.

The engine guard, although made of plastic, contributes to the muscular stance of the bike. Then there’s the sporty detailing, the split seat setup, the sleek rear section, and the upswept exhaust. All of it comes together quite well.

The bright shades, paired with matching alloy wheels, really enhance the overall appeal.

Honda has also done a good job with the colour options. The bright shades, paired with matching alloy wheels, really enhance the overall appeal. Our test unit was finished in blue, and I genuinely feel that this colour suits the character of the motorcycle the best.

In the styling department, Honda has done a pretty good job. Overall, the bike looks a lot bigger than it actually is, and that works in its favour.

The highlight, though, is the TFT display. It is very easy to read, with big, clear icons and plenty of useful information.

Honda Hornet CB 125: Features

Besides looks, features are a very important criterion in this segment, and the Hornet 125 does bring a solid package.

It gets an all-LED headlamp. The performance is decent; it’s not the brightest setup out there, but it does an average job. The same applies to the high beam.

The highlight, though, is the TFT display. It is very easy to read, with big, clear icons and plenty of useful information. You get live mileage readings, distance to empty, and average mileage over a trip, all of which are genuinely handy for a motorcycle in this category.

You can also sync the screen to your phone using Honda’s RoadSync app. This brings in features like turn-by-turn navigation, along with the option to manage music and view phone logs. There’s also a USB charger on offer, which is practical for everyday use.

The seat itself is nice and wide and offers good comfort. Even the pillion seat is fairly spacious.

Honda Hornet CB 125: Ergonomics

The riding triangle is slightly committed. You sit leaning a little forward, and the foot pegs are rear-set, which gives it a mildly sporty feel. That said, for the most part, it remains comfortable.

The seat height stands at 786 mm. At 5’8", I had no issues at all. It should also be manageable for riders up to around 5’6".

The seat itself is nice and wide and offers good comfort. Even the pillion seat is fairly spacious. However, it’s worth noting that our test unit had seat covers fitted, which may have slightly improved comfort.

Another practical touch, the Hornet comes with both a side stand and a main stand.

One of the biggest positives here is the low kerb weight of 124 kg. That makes it very easy to manoeuvre in tight parking spots and city traffic. The short wheelbase further adds to that agility.

The engine feels very “Honda” in character, smooth and refined at low RPMs.

Honda Hornet CB 125: Engine Performance

The CB125 Hornet is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 11 hp and 11.2 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The engine feels very “Honda" in character, smooth and refined at low RPMs. It is also quite tractable, which makes a big difference in city riding.

For example, in third gear at as low as 20 km/h, it picks up cleanly without any fuss. That makes it very easy to ride in traffic.

Another major positive is fuel efficiency. We rode the motorcycle for close to 150 km in a mix of city and highway conditions, and it returned an economy of around 50 km/l. That’s impressive.

However, the engine’s sweet spot is clearly the city and occasional highway runs. Once you start pushing it harder, the refined nature begins to fade.

Past 4,000 rpm, vibrations start to creep in. You can feel them on the handlebars, footpegs, and even the seat. Beyond 60 km/h, the engine starts to feel slightly strained.

But realistically, most owners of this motorcycle will use it primarily in city traffic, and that’s where it truly shines. As a smooth, fuel-efficient commuter, it does its job very well.

The stiffer setup, however, does make the motorcycle feel dynamic. It feels stable in corners and agile while sweeping through traffic.

Honda Hornet CB 125: Ride Quality & Handling

The CB125 Hornet gets USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension is tuned slightly on the stiffer side, but it is not uncomfortable. Smaller bumps are absorbed nicely. What you do feel are the bigger bumps, deep potholes or flyover expansion joints.

The stiffer setup, however, does make the motorcycle feel dynamic. It feels stable in corners and agile while sweeping through traffic.

Braking duties are handled by a petal disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The setup offers progressive braking feel, and you also get single-channel ABS, a welcome addition.

Priced at ₹ 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom), it ticks most of the important boxes.

Honda Hornet CB 125: Verdict

So, what’s the final word on the Honda CB125 Hornet? If you are in the market for a sporty 125cc commuter motorcycle, this is definitely one you should check out.

Priced at ₹1.14 lakh (ex-showroom), it ticks most of the important boxes. It looks good, offers a decent list of features, feels ergonomic and comfortable, and delivers impressive fuel efficiency. It also manages to give you a slight whiff of that Hornet DNA.

However, if outright performance and top-end punch are what you are after, you may want to look a segment higher. This engine clearly leans more towards the commuter end of the scale.

As a stylish, efficient, city-focused 125cc motorcycle, the CB125 Hornet makes a strong case for itself.

