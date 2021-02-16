Honda launches 2021 CB350 RS motorcycle at 1.96 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the H'Ness CB350-based all-new 2021 CB350 RS motorcycle at ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The ‘RS’ in the name of the bike stands for 'Road Sailing' as the company claims that the motorcycle has been designed for long journeys. Bookings for the bike have also been opened across all Honda BigWing dealerships and the company's official website.

The CB350 RS gets the same 350 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. The powerful engine produces max power of 15.5 kW at 5500 rpm and max torque of 30 Nm at 3000 rpm. It is complimented with features such as the assist and slipper clutch, advanced digital analogue speedometer and the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The torque control helps in maintaining rear wheel traction by detecting difference between front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection.

In terms of styling, the new CB family motorcycle gets a massive tank, with a bold Honda badge on it. The round LED headlamp with ring design give the bike a retro-modern look. Fork boots on front suspension give it a rugged look while the eye-shaped LED winkers and the under seat sleek LED tail lamp complete the look of the silhouette.

The CB350 RS gets 'tuck and roll' design for the seat, making it stay true to its road-sailing nature. The seats offer proper cushioning, making it comfortable for daily commuting as well as for leisure and long rides. The bike also offers a forward leaning riding position to match the sporty riding stance.

The CB350 RS also comes on the lines of 'Made in India for the World'. Like the H'Ness CB350, the new bike has also been especially made for the Indian market and the company plans to export it to international markets from here.

The motorcycle has been made available in two color options – Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.