Honda H'ness CB350 gets 3 new colour schemes

Honda H'ness CB350 gets three new colour schemes for 2025. The new colours are added to the top-end DLX Pro Chrome variants. The new colours are Pearl Nightstar Black, Mat Massive Grey Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic. They are priced at ₹2.15 lakh ex-showroom. The new colours are already available at a few dealerships so the deliveries should start soon.

What are the other colour options of the Honda H'ness CB350?

Honda H'ness CB350 is offered in three variants - DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Chrome. The DLX gets two colour schemes - Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black, the DLX Pro also gets the same colour schemes and there is also a Rebel Red Metallic on offer. As mentioned above, the DLX Pro Chrome gets the three new colour schemes.

What is the price of the Honda H'ness CB350?

The DLX trim is priced at ₹2.10 lakh and the DLX Pro costs ₹2.13 lakh. The top-end DLX Pro Chrome is priced at ₹2.15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Honda H'ness CB350 in Matt Massive Grey Metalic.

Are there any mechanical changes to the Honda H'ness CB350?

No, Honda has not made any mechanical changes to the Honda H'ness CB350. It uses a 348.36 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is counterbalanced. It puts out 20.8 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch that minimizes clutch effort.

What are the underpinnings of the Honda H'ness CB350?

The H'ness CB350 is underpinned by a half-duplex cradle frame that is underpinned by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 310 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. The front wheel measures 19 inches whereas the rear one measures 18-inches. They are wrapped in 100-section and 130-section tyres. Because there are alloy wheels on offer, Honda offers tubeless tyres that provide a sense of peace.

