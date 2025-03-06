Honda H'ness CB350 gets 3 new colour schemes

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda H'ness CB350 gets three new colour schemes for 2025. The new colours are added to the top-end DLX Pro Chrome variants. The new colours are Pearl Nightstar Black, Mat Massive Grey Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic. They are priced at ₹2.15 lakh ex-showroom. The new colours are already available at a few dealerships so the deliveries should start soon.
Honda H'ness CB350 is offered in three variants - DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Chrome. The DLX gets two colour schemes - Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black, the DLX Pro also gets the same colour schemes and there is also a Rebel Red Metallic on offer. As mentioned above, the DLX Pro Chrome gets the three new colour schemes.
The DLX trim is priced at ₹2.10 lakh and the DLX Pro costs ₹2.13 lakh. The top-end DLX Pro Chrome is priced at ₹2.15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
No, Honda has not made any mechanical changes to the Honda H'ness CB350. It uses a 348.36 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is counterbalanced. It puts out 20.8 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch that minimizes clutch effort.
The H'ness CB350 is underpinned by a half-duplex cradle frame that is underpinned by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 310 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. The front wheel measures 19 inches whereas the rear one measures 18-inches. They are wrapped in 100-section and 130-section tyres. Because there are alloy wheels on offer, Honda offers tubeless tyres that provide a sense of peace.
