Honda H'ness CB350 deliveries begin, aims to make most of festive period

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday announced it had started delivering H'ness CB350 (pronounced Highness) to customers and underlined its confidence of the newly-launched motorcycle to find its intended mark in the 350-500cc segment.

Unveiled in September, Honda H'ness CB350 is the company's foray in the fast growing 350-500cc segment. It boasts of a number of feature highlights as well as advanced technology which seek to back its resume. The first pure retro classic product from the company here, the H'ness CB350 gets a mid-sized circular headlamp with an all-LED setup residing inside a chrome ring, conventional telescopic fork, bullet styled turn indicators are LED units, a mid-sized fuel tank and a single pod analog digital instrument panel.

Honda H'ness CB350 gets a 346 cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine producing 21hp and 30Nm. It weighs in at 181 kilos and makes use of several electronic and ride assist features like Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), Assist and Slipper Clutch, and Dual Channel ABS. There are three colour options - Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Night Star Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic - to choose from.

With prices starting at ₹1.85 lakh for the base DLX variant and ₹1.90 lakh for the higher DLX Pro variant (ex showroom, Gurugram), H'ness CB350 is looking at invading a space currently dominated by Royal Enfield.

Honda is promising a first-in-segment six-year warranty package with the bike and is sure that riders will appreciate what the H'ness CB350 has on offer. "With the commencement of customer deliveries today, we are pleased to bring a new fun of riding on Indian roads," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. "Born with the CB DNA at its core, H’ness-CB350 is crafted to give an ultimate pride of ownership while celebrating passion and aspiration of mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts."