Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Which popular scooter should you buy?

Many people have started preferring scooters instead of motorcycles for their daily city duties and commutes. This is because scooters offer a much more relaxed riding experience than motorcycles. There are no gears that the rider needs to change, there is more space for feet and the ergonomics are more relaxed. The two most popular scooters in the Indian market right now are the Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter. Here is a comparison between the two. 

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 19:36 PM
Both scooters are powered by a 109 cc engine and the power figures are also quite close.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Looks

The design of both scooters does not really stand out because they both need to cater for a very large audience so the manufacturers have played safe. The difference between the designs is the position of the turn indicators. The indicators on the Activa 6G are placed on the handlebar whereas the turn indicators on the Jupiter are placed on the apron. 

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Specs

Both the scooters are powered by a 109 cc, single-cylinder engine that gets fuel injection. The Activa produces 7.68 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm whereas Jupiter puts out 7.77bhp at 7,500 rpm. The torque output of Jupiter is rated at 8.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm and Activa's engine produces 8.84 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Both scooters get an electric as well as a kick starter. 

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Hardware

Both scooters have a similar suspension setup. There are telescopic forks in the front and a 3-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. Jupiter uses a 12-inch wheel in the front as well as at the rear. Honda is also using a 12-inch wheel but only for the front, at the rear, it gets a 10-inch wheel. However, both scooters do get tubeless tyres.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Prices

The prices of the Activa 6G are between 73,086 and 76,587, depending on the variant that the person opts for. On the other hand, Jupiter is priced between 69,990 and 85,246. The lower variants of the Jupiter are more affordable but the higher variants do cost more than the Activa 6G but then they do come with more features. 

 

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 19:36 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Honda Activa Jupiter Scooter
