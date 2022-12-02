Honda 2Wheelers India’s domestic sales grow by 38% in November 2022

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported its sales for November 2022 and the company registered a strong uptick in volumes with 373,221 units sold. The two-wheeler giant secured a 33.11 per cent rise in volumes when compared to 280,381 units sold in November 2021. While volumes were strong backed by a successful festive season last month, Honda's numbers were still low when compared to November 2020 when sales stood at 412,642 vehicles.

Commenting on the growth in November, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI said, “After a successful festival season, HMSI continues to witness consistent demand in the market. There is now a growing need of mobility in urban India as offices, institutions open-up and more and more people venture out. The industry has been witnessing steady growth momentum and we are on a constant lookout to fulfil the needs of our customers. With the intent to delight our customers, we are constantly expanding our last mile presence with the inauguration of new outlets across India."

The Honda Activa 6G is a top seller for the brand in the country

Honda 2Wheeler India’s domestic sales stood at 353,540 units, growing by 38 per cent year-on-year over 256,174 units sold in November last year. Exports, however, witnessed a decline from 24,211 vehicles in November 2021 to 19,681 units in November this year. With respect to month-on-month sales, Honda registered a decline of nearly 17 per cent when compared with 449,391 units sold in October 2022.

The previous month also saw Honda hit a new milestone as cumulative sales in the state of Uttar Pradesh crossed 40 lakh units. The company also inaugurated new BigWing outlets in Bengaluru and Hubbali in Karnataka.

