HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Iqube Registers Best Ever Sales In A Single Month In November

TVS iQube registers best-ever sales in a single month in November

TVS Motor Company reported its wholesale figures for the month of November 2022 and the company sold 277,123 units, registering a two per cent growth over 272,693 units sold in November 2021. The Hosur-based manufacturer’s volumes were driven by two-wheelers that stood at 263,642 units, but it was the electric vehicle space that saw a major spike in sales. The company’s only electric vehicle on sale, the TVS iQube registered its best-ever sales in a single month at 10,056 units. Considering the company sold only 699 units of the iQube in November 2021, the growth is massive.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 15:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The TVS iQube electric scooter registered its best-ever sales in the month of November 2022 as volumes cross 10,000 units
The TVS iQube electric scooter registered its best-ever sales in the month of November 2022 as volumes cross 10,000 units
The TVS iQube electric scooter registered its best-ever sales in the month of November 2022 as volumes cross 10,000 units
The TVS iQube electric scooter registered its best-ever sales in the month of November 2022 as volumes cross 10,000 units

Also Read : Over 7,700 of TVS iQube registered on Vahan Portal in November

TVS introduced the Special Edition Apache RTR 160 4V last month
TVS introduced the Special Edition Apache RTR 160 4V last month
TVS introduced the Special Edition Apache RTR 160 4V last month
TVS introduced the Special Edition Apache RTR 160 4V last month

With respect to two-wheeler sales, TVS registered a two per cent growth when compared to 257,863 units sold in November 2021. Domestic two-wheeler volumes grew by nine per cent at 191,730 units, up front 175,940 during the same period last year. Motorcycles remained the larger contributor at 145,006 units in November 2022, a hike of four per cent when compared to 140,097 in November last year. Scooters registered a growth of 12 per cent year-on-year with sales increasing from 75,022 units in November 2021 to 83,679 units in November this year.

Exports, however, stood at 85,134 last month, a decline of 12 per cent over November 2021 when the company shipped 96,000 units overseas. Two-wheeler exports stood at 71,912 units last month, as against 81,923 units in November 2021. Lastly, TVS’ three-wheeler sales remained flat at 13,481 units in November this year, as opposed to 14,830 units during the same month last year.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 15:36 PM IST
TAGS: tvs motor company tvs iqube sales figures auto sales
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Ola Electric sales cross 20,000 units for third consecutive month in November
Ola Electric sales cross 20,000 units for third consecutive month in November
Honda City and Amaze play tag team to push sales in November
Honda City and Amaze play tag team to push sales in November
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Maruti Suzuki clocks nearly 15 per cent rise sales in November
Maruti Suzuki clocks nearly 15 per cent rise sales in November
TVS iQube registers best-ever sales in a single month in November
TVS iQube registers best-ever sales in a single month in November

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city