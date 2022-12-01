TVS iQube registers best-ever sales in a single month in November

TVS Motor Company reported its wholesale figures for the month of November 2022 and the company sold 277,123 units, registering a two per cent growth over 272,693 units sold in November 2021. The Hosur-based manufacturer’s volumes were driven by two-wheelers that stood at 263,642 units, but it was the electric vehicle space that saw a major spike in sales. The company’s only electric vehicle on sale, the TVS iQube registered its best-ever sales in a single month at 10,056 units. Considering the company sold only 699 units of the iQube in November 2021, the growth is massive.

Also Read : Over 7,700 of TVS iQube registered on Vahan Portal in November

TVS introduced the Special Edition Apache RTR 160 4V last month

With respect to two-wheeler sales, TVS registered a two per cent growth when compared to 257,863 units sold in November 2021. Domestic two-wheeler volumes grew by nine per cent at 191,730 units, up front 175,940 during the same period last year. Motorcycles remained the larger contributor at 145,006 units in November 2022, a hike of four per cent when compared to 140,097 in November last year. Scooters registered a growth of 12 per cent year-on-year with sales increasing from 75,022 units in November 2021 to 83,679 units in November this year.

Exports, however, stood at 85,134 last month, a decline of 12 per cent over November 2021 when the company shipped 96,000 units overseas. Two-wheeler exports stood at 71,912 units last month, as against 81,923 units in November 2021. Lastly, TVS’ three-wheeler sales remained flat at 13,481 units in November this year, as opposed to 14,830 units during the same month last year.

First Published Date: