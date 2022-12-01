HT Auto
Over 7,700 units of TVS iQube registered on Vahan Portal in November

TVS Motor Company has announced that the Vahan Portal registered 7,754 units of the iQube electric scooter. The iQube is currently the only electric scooter that is on sale from TVS. It was recently updated to offer more features and more riding range, TVS also introduced new variants of the iQube. TVS iQube goes against Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 10:10 AM
While the base and S variants of the TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
The TVS iQube is sold in three variants. There is Standard, S and ST. The price of the iQube starts at 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are for the Standard and the S trim respectively. TVS has not yet announced the prices of the ST variant. Moreover, the manufacturer is not accepting bookings of the iQube ST.

The BLDC hub-mounted motor is capable of producing a peak power of 4.4 kW and is rated for 3 kW of power output. The peak torque is rated at 140 Nm while the rated torque output is 33 Nm. There is also regenerative braking on offer. The battery pack and the motor is IP67 dust and water-resistant.

TVS iQube STD

The Standard trim of the iQube offers 100 km of riding range in Economy mode and 75 km of riding range in Power mode. The battery pack has a capacity of 3.04 kWh and it takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge up to 80 per cent charge. The top speed of the iQube STD is 78 kmph.

TVS iQube S

The S trim also offers 100 km of riding range in Economy mode and 75 km in Power mode. The battery capacity is also the same at 3.04 kWh and so is the charging speed. What one does get with the S variant is a 17.78 cm TFT screen with a 5-way joystick to control it. It can be used to control various functions including music and there is also incognito mode.

TVS iQube ST

The ST sits at the top of the range. It has a larger 4.56 kWh battery pack that can deliver a riding range of 145 km in Economy mode and 110 km in Power mode. The battery pack can be topped up to 80 per cent in 4 hours 06 minutes and using a fast charger, the time is reduced to 2 hours and 30 minutes. The screen on the ST trim is also a touchscreen which makes it easier to navigate through the user interface. It also supports OTA updates for VCU, BMS and Cluster.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS iQube electric vehicles electric scooters
