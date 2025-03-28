Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Price, specs and features compared

Hero MotoCorp's XPulse 210 recently entered the Indian market. It was one of the most awaited motorcycle launches. At first, it was expected that the XPulse 210 would replace the XPulse 200 4V in the manufacturer's portfolio. However, that is not the case; the XPulse 210 and XPulse 200 4V would be sold alongside each other.

Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Design

In terms of design, both motorcycles are designed as off-road motorcycles. So, there is a circular LED headlamp in the front with a windscreen and a beak-like mudguard. There is a muscular fuel tank along with a single-piece seat and an upswept exhaust on both motorcycles. However, it is the new XPulse that does has a better-looking exhaust because it is a lot slimmer and sounds a lot better as well. Overall, the XPulse 210 looks like a more refined version of the XPulse 200 4V.

Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Features

In terms of features, the XPulse 200 4V comes with an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and ABS modes. When compared, the XPulse 210 gets a new 4.2-inch TFT screen that shows a lot of information, along with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation and three ABS modes. Both motorcycles get all-LED lighting.

Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Suspension

While both motorcycles get long travel suspension at both ends, the XPulse 210 gets longer 210 mm of travel in the front and 205 mm of travel at the rear. The standard XPulse 200 4V has a travel of 190 mm and 170 mm. The Rally spec version of the XPulse 200 4V gets 250 mm and 220 mm of travel. As of now, the XPulse 210 does not have a Rally version, but Hero MotoCorp is working on one.

Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Engine specs

The Xpulse 200 4V features a 199cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed transmission, generating 19.1 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This model is equipped with a taller gear ratio, which results in a lack of low-end torque. In response, the newly introduced Xpulse 210 is equipped with a 210 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is also utilized in the Karizma XMR but tuned differently because of the different camshaft and gearing. The engine of the Xpulse 210 is connected to a 6-speed gearbox with a shorter gear ratio, enhancing its performance both on and off-road. With the revised gearing and updated camshaft design, the Xpulse 210's engine delivers 24.6 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.7 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Price

Hero offers the Standard Xpulse 200 4V at a price of ₹1.51 lakh, while the Xpulse 200 4V Pro is available for ₹1.64 lakh. In contrast, the Xpulse 210 is priced starting at ₹1.76 lakh for the Base variant, reaching up to ₹1.86 lakh for the Top variant. The price difference between the Standard 200 4V and the Base Xpulse 210 is ₹25,000. Additionally, there is a ₹22,000 price gap between the feature-rich Xpulse 210 Top variant and the off-road capable Xpulse 200 4V Pro.

Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Which one should you buy?

If you are buying a new motorcycle, then you should definitely go with the XPulse 210. It is smoother and more refined and does everything better than the standard XPulse 200 4V. If you already own an XPulse 200 4V then we would suggest that you look beyond the XPulse 210. In fact, you might want to wait for the upcoming XPulse 421.

