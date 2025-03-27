Hero XPulse 210: Differences between Base and Pro variants explained

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero MotoCorp recently launched the XPulse 210 in the Indian market. It is one of the most awaited motorcycles from the brand. Hero brings the XPulse 210 in two variants - Base and Pro. Here's the differences between the two variants.
The Base variant of the XPulse 210 is equipped with a single-channel anti-lock braking system along with three modes whereas the Pro mode gets a dual-channel anti-lock braking system with three modes.
The Base variant of the XPulse 210 gets a 4.2-inch LCD instrument cluster, whereas the Pro variant gets a TFT screen. Both instrument clusters come with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
The Pro variant also comes equipped with a windscreen in the front to protect the rider from the windblast. When compared, the Base trim gets a short fly screen only for cosmetic purposes. There are also knuckle guards along with luggage plate at the rear on the Pro variant.
Because of the additional kit, the Pro variant of the XPulse 210 weighs 2 kg more than the Base variant at 170 kg.
The Base variant of the XPulse 210 is sold in two colours - Wild Red and Glacier White. The Pro trim is also offered in two colours - Azure Blue and Alpine Silver.
The Base variant of the Hero XPulse 210 costs ₹1.75 lakh, whereas the Pro variant is priced at ₹1.86 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. When compared to the XPulse 200 4V, the XPulse 210 is priced ₹24,000 higher.
The Hero Xpulse 210 is equipped with a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission and features an assist and slipper clutch. This engine generates a peak power of 24.6 bhp and a maximum torque of 20.7 Nm. As expected, the new XPulse 210 offers greater power compared to the XPulse 200 4V.
