Priced between ₹7.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is already available for booking online and at dealerships
If you are planning to buy this compact SUV, here are your colour options
Stealth Black
Tango Red
Dune Beige
Nebula Blue
Galaxy Grey
Everest White
Deep Forest
Citrine Yellow
Tango Red & Stealth Black
Stealth Black & Galvano Grey
Galaxy and Grey & Stealth Black
Everest White & Stealth Black
Nebula Blue & Galvano Grey
Dune Beige & Stealth Black
Deep Forest & Galvano Grey
Citrine Yellow & Stealth Black