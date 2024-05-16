Mahindra XUV 3XO is the latest entrant in India's highly competitive SUV market

Published May 16, 2024

Priced between 7.49 lakh and 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is already available for booking online and at dealerships

If you are planning to buy this compact SUV, here are your colour options

Stealth Black

Tango Red

Dune Beige

Nebula Blue

Galaxy Grey

Everest White

Deep Forest

Citrine Yellow

Tango Red & Stealth Black

Stealth Black & Galvano Grey

Galaxy and Grey & Stealth Black

Everest White & Stealth Black

Nebula Blue & Galvano Grey

Dune Beige & Stealth Black

Deep Forest & Galvano Grey

Citrine Yellow & Stealth Black
