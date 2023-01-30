HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Xoom Scooter Launched In India, Bookings Open

Hero Xoom scooter launched in India, bookings open

Hero MotoCorp launched the much-awaited Xoom 110 scooter on Monday at a price tag of 68,599 (ex-showroom). The scooter comes available in three different variants - LX, VX and ZX. Its pricing goes up to 76,699 (ex-showroom). It gets a host of design and feature updates as compared to the two-wheeler manufacturer's popular offering, Hero Maestro, making the new model a more premium offering. This all-new 110 cc scooter will be positioned in a highly competitive segment in the Indian two-wheeler market and will challenge well-established rivals like TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa Smart.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2023, 15:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero Maestro Xoom will compete with Honda Activa Smart and TVS Jupiter.
Hero Maestro Xoom will compete with Honda Activa Smart and TVS Jupiter.
Hero Maestro Xoom will compete with Honda Activa Smart and TVS Jupiter.
Hero Maestro Xoom will compete with Honda Activa Smart and TVS Jupiter.

The Honda Xoom gets a sharp and sculpted design. It comes with an all-LED headlamp and an X-shaped LED daytime running light. Other design elements include a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, 12-inch alloy wheels and more. The fully digital display can be connected to the smartphone using Bluetooth, and it shows a host of information.

The top-end variant ZS gets cornering bending lights. This ensures the cornering lights are automatically activated when the rider leans to turn in a bid to provide greater illumination in the direction of the turn. The front apron of the scooter is angular and the cowling on the handlebars houses the turn indicators. The taillight of the scooter too gets an X pattern. For braking, the top variant gets a disc brake at the front.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero Hf Deluxe
97.2 cc
₹47,385 - 63,425 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Activa 7g (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7g
110 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹63,511 - 79,350 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez (HT Auto photo)
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
₹48,000 - 58,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus
₹48,000 - 65,490 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Raftaar Electrica (HT Auto photo)
Raftaar Electrica
₹48,540 - 52,450 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The power source for the all-new 110 cc scooter is a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine paired with a CVT, and it churns out 8.04 bhp of peak power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque.

The 110 cc segment in the Indian scooter market is the largest contributor to the country's overall scooter sales with around 60 per cent share. While Honda holds the lion's share in the segment with its Activa, Hero aims to grab a bigger chunk in the category with its very new offering Xoom.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2023, 15:28 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Maestro Hero MotoCorp Hero Xoom
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Hero Xoom scooter launched in India, bookings open
Hero Xoom scooter launched in India, bookings open
Audi targets G-Class and Defender with rugged electric SUV, to launch in 2027
Audi targets G-Class and Defender with rugged electric SUV, to launch in 2027
Porsche working on new brake system for EVs
Porsche working on new brake system for EVs
Lamborghini have big dreams for India this year
Lamborghini have big dreams for India this year
Traffic advisory: Vehicle movement crawls on routes to central Delhi
Traffic advisory: Vehicle movement crawls on routes to central Delhi

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city