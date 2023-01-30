Hero Xoom scooter launched in India, bookings open

Hero MotoCorp launched the much-awaited Xoom 110 scooter on Monday at a price tag of ₹68,599 (ex-showroom). The scooter comes available in three different variants - LX, VX and ZX. Its pricing goes up to ₹76,699 (ex-showroom). It gets a host of design and feature updates as compared to the two-wheeler manufacturer's popular offering, Hero Maestro, making the new model a more premium offering. This all-new 110 cc scooter will be positioned in a highly competitive segment in the Indian two-wheeler market and will challenge well-established rivals like TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa Smart.

The Honda Xoom gets a sharp and sculpted design. It comes with an all-LED headlamp and an X-shaped LED daytime running light. Other design elements include a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, 12-inch alloy wheels and more. The fully digital display can be connected to the smartphone using Bluetooth, and it shows a host of information.

The top-end variant ZS gets cornering bending lights. This ensures the cornering lights are automatically activated when the rider leans to turn in a bid to provide greater illumination in the direction of the turn. The front apron of the scooter is angular and the cowling on the handlebars houses the turn indicators. The taillight of the scooter too gets an X pattern. For braking, the top variant gets a disc brake at the front.

The power source for the all-new 110 cc scooter is a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine paired with a CVT, and it churns out 8.04 bhp of peak power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque.

The 110 cc segment in the Indian scooter market is the largest contributor to the country's overall scooter sales with around 60 per cent share. While Honda holds the lion's share in the segment with its Activa, Hero aims to grab a bigger chunk in the category with its very new offering Xoom.

