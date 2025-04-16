Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour updated with OBD2B compliant engine

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated versions of two of its top-selling commuter motorcycles – the Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour – with powertrains now meeting the OBD2B emission norms. Though both motorcycles carry their familiar styling and essential hardware, these refreshes guarantee that they comply with tighter emission standards while still providing value-for-money performance for city riders.

Earlier in the month, the company also updated the Hero Splendor Plus and the Hero Passion Plus with OBD2B compliant engines. Similar to the Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour, both the Splendor Plus and the Passion Plus retained their basic design and hardware with the update.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour: Engine and Performance

Both the Hero Super Splendor XTEC and the Glamour source power from a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor. Though their performance profiles remain mostly the same, the engines have been modified to comply with the new OBD2B norms, which are in sync with newer environmental standards.

The Super Splendor XTEC churns out 10.8 hp and 10.6 Nm, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. In contrast, the Glamour has 10 hp and 10.4 Nm, but gets a 5-speed transmission, which makes highway cruising and gear flexibility much improved.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour: Design and Styling

In design terms, both bikes follow through on their functional commuter-friendly looks with a focus on everyday practicality. The Super Splendor XTEC boasts an uncomplicated design that merges form and functionality, while the Glamour introduces a touch of sportiness to the commuter bike space with aggressive lines.

Color options add variety, with the Super Splendor offered in Matt Nexus Blue, Matt Grey, Black, and Candy Blazing Red, the Glamour in Candy Blazing Red, Black Metallic Silver, Techno Blue Matt Black, and a special Black-Sports Red for the drum model.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour: Features and Technology

Hero has fitted both the bikes with considerate tech enhancements. The Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour feature LED lighting, USB charging points, and all-digital instrument consoles. The consoles have Bluetooth connectivity, offering call and SMS notifications, as well as real-time mileage and fuel efficiency information – a major boon for tech-loving riders.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour: Price

Both the bikes experience a hike in price by approximately ₹2,000 courtesy of the revised emission compliance. The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from ₹88,128 for the drum brakes variant and ₹90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from ₹84,698 to ₹90,698 based on the model. All the prices are ex-showroom.

