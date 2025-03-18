Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition launched at 19.64 lakh with cosmetic updates. Here's what it gets

The Mahindra XUV700 became the latest SUV to join the black themed SUV trend. The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition was launched at a starting price of 19.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Just like other black themed SUVs, the XUV700 Ebony also features an all black exterior along with black interior theme. Beside, the core package of the SUV which includes the features and the powertrain options, remain the same. Here’s what the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition has to offer.

1 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition: Design The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition gets a slew of cosmetic updates. The SUV gets a Stealth Black colour scheme. Brushed silver skid plates, black-on-black grille inserts, and blacked-out ORVMs are some of the major design details of the special edition SUV. It rides on 18-inch black alloy wheels. Black and silver paint throughout the outside lends the SUV an exclusive appeal.On the regular version, the blacked out elements are finished in chrome, while the 18 inch alloy wheels get a dual tone effect.

2 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition: Interior The interior of Mahindra XUV700 has also been greeted with an abundance of cosmetic updates over the standard model. The interior boasts a black leatherette trim, black-out trims and silver inserts on the centre console and door panels. A light grey roof lining that adds to the dual-tone theme complements this. The other design features within the cabin of the XUV700 Ebony Edition are dark chrome AC vent.

3 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition: Features Based on the top spec AX7 variant, on the feature front, the Mahindra XUV700 comes loaded with tech. This includes the 10.25-inch twin screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. There’s also the AdrenoX user interface, Alexa built-in functionality, Sony sound system, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, voice commands, ambient lighting and more. Other key features include ventilated seats, ORVMs with memory function andOTA updates with 13 new feature enhancements.

4 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition: Specs The XUV700 is available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol variant delivers a maximum power of 197 bhp at 5,000 rpm, along with a peak torque of 380 Nm, which is available between 1,750 rpm and 3,000 rpm. Both engine types can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The diesel engine generates a maximum power of 182 bhp at 3,500 rpm, producing a torque of 420 Nm when coupled with the manual gearbox and 450 Nm with the automatic transmission.

5 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition: Price The seven-seater FWD AX7 and AX7 L trims serve as the foundation for the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition. The ex-showroom price range for the AX7-based XUV700 Ebony Edition is between ₹19.64 lakh and ₹21.79 lakh. While, ex-showroom prices for the AX7 L version of the XUV700 Ebony Edition range from ₹23.34 lakh to ₹24.14 lakh.

