Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Karizma Xmr 210 Detailed In New Teaser, Launching On August 29

Hero Karizma XMR 210 detailed in new teaser, launching on August 29

Hero MotoCorp has tasted success with quite some models in the Indian two-wheeler market and one of them is the Karizma. Launched as a premium motorcycle during Hero MotoCorp's collaboration with Honda, the sporty model became popular in a short period. However, the two-wheeler giant discontinued the Karizma in February 2020 after its sales dipped to zero. However, now the company is all set to bring Karizma back to life in the form of Karizma XMR 210.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM
Follow us on:
The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 will mark the resurrection of the famous Karizma nomenclature after 2020. (Image: Twitter/Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has been teasing the motorcycle over the last few days and grabbed a lot of attention. It has roped in Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the upcoming model. The latest teaser of the Karizma from the two-wheeler brand comes revealing quite a few details about the upcoming premium motorcycle.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp to bring Zero electric motorcycles to India. Will be locally built

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma Xmr 210
₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr150r
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Maruthisan Beat
₹1.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250
₹1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4
₹1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The latest teaser clip reveals a chunky fuel tank and the Karizma nomenclature as well. It also hints the motorcycle would come with a semi-fairing, just like the original Karizma. Besides that, the clip-on handlebar of the motorcycle too is visible. Slated to break cover later this month, the motorcycle will come with sharp and sporty styling. Other design elements of the upcoming Karizma XMR 210 would include a pointed nose, tall windscreen and fairing-mounted mirrors, and split seats among others. Also, expect it to come with LED lighting, LED daytime running lights, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity etc.

Speaking about the powertrain, powering the Hero Karizma XMR 210 would be a 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine would be able to churn out 25 bhp of peak power and 30 Nm of maximum torque. There would be a six-speed gearbox doing the transmission duty for the motorcycle. On the safety front, the motorcycle would come with disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, paired with a dual-channel ABS.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero Karizma XMR 210 Hero Karizma Hero Hero MotoCorp
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS