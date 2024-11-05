EICMA: 2025 Hero XPulse 210 teased officially with new liquid-cooled engine

HT Auto
  • Once launched, the Hero XPulse 210 could replace the XPulse 200 in the Indian market.
Hero XPulse 210 will use the same LED headlamp as the current XPulse that has a H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp.

Hero MotoCorp has officially teased the upcoming XPulse. It will make its debut at EICMA 2024 and is expected to go on sale in the Indian market soon. It is expected that the new motorcycle will be called XPulse 210 and it could go on sale in the coming months. The teaser reveals quite a few things about the upcoming motorcycle.

From the teaser, we can make out that the new motorcycle will now come with a new LED headlamp with H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps along with a projector setup. The teaser also showcases a new TFT screen which also shows a “Road" mode. So, it can be expected that there would be riding modes on offer as well which could change the power delivery of the engine or turn the ABS on or off.

The instrument cluster shows all the vital information to the rider including the riding mode.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 210 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  XPulse 210
Engine Icon210 cc
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xpulse 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Engine Icon199.6 cc Mileage Icon51.59 kmpl
₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xpulse 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  XPulse 400
Engine Icon450 cc
₹ 2.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero XPulse 200T
Engine Icon199.6 cc Mileage Icon40 kmpl
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Compare
Hero Xpulse 200t 4v (HT Auto photo)
Hero XPulse 200T 4V
Engine Icon199.6 cc Mileage Icon40 kmpl
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Compare
Hero Xtreme 210 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xtreme 210
Engine Icon210 cc
₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Hero XPulse 210: Specs

We also get a look at the new liquid-cooled engine that is derived from the Karizma XMR. It is a 210 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 25 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20 Nm at 7,250 rpm in the Karizma XMR. However, the engine will be retuned for the XPulse to suit off-road and highway applications. The motorcycle will continue to come with a 6-speed gearbox. This will help in making cruising out on the open highways more effortless as the engine would be running on lower rpms.

On the other hand, the current XPulse 200 utilizes a 199.6 cc air-oil cooled engine that produces around 18 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Considering the new liquid-cooled motor is a step in the right direction, it should help Hero find more takers for the new XPulse.

(Read more: Hero Mavrick 440 based scrambler design patent filed, could debut at EICMA)

Other things that are noticeable are a new windscreen to protect the rider from windblast, a beak-like mudguard which is quite common for adventure tourers and off-road motorcycles and LED turn indicators. It is expected that there would be some subtle differences in a few body panels as well.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 08:33 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp XPulse XPulse 200 XPulse 210

