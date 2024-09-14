Hero Destini 125: Quick review

Hero will soon launch the new-gen Destini 125 in the Indian market.
It will compete against the Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125.
The design is one of the major highlights of the new Destini 125. It looks striking and modern.
The engine is the same one that was doing duty on the previous version. However, Hero has reworked to improve the refinement levels and fuel efficiency and rideability by retuning the CVT gearbox. .
The engine is very smooth and there are barely any vibrations. It builds up speeds in a very linear manner and if you are not pushing it then you might not even notice when you hit 60-80 kmph
It comes with i3s technology to save fuel. Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl.
The handling of the new Destini 125 is very neutral. It feels very nimble around the corners. At high speeds, it stays planted that does inspire confidence. The weight is well balanced as well.
Then there is the ride quality, it is quite decent and absorbs most of the bumps that our roads have to offer.
Brakes do lock up under hard braking and does not inspire enough confidence and feedback.