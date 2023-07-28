Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO

It has been only weeks since Harley-Davidson launched the X440, its most affordable motorcycle in India. The iconic two-wheeler manufacturer has said that the bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 so far has exceeded the US-based manufacturer's expectations. Earlier this month, Harley-Davidson had launched the X440 motorcycle at a price of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has been developed by the US-based manufacturer in partnership with Indian two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.

The booking process for the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle was opened from July 4. The motorcycle can be booked online as well as at all Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country or at select Hero MotoCorp outlets. The bike can be booked for a token amount of ₹5,000. The deliveries are expected to commence from October.

Harley-Davidson has not revealed how many X440s have been booked so far. However, commenting on the positive response the X440 has received so far, Jochen Zeitz, CEO at Harley-Davidson said, "We've been extremely pleased with the reception that the X440 has received since launch, with pre-orders exceeding initial expectations from launch." He was heard saying this during an earnings call with analysts. "Now I look at India as a long-term opportunity ... it's a huge market overall," he added.

Harley-Davidson X440 has been launched in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S. These come at an introductory price point of ₹2.29 lakh, ₹2.49 lakh and ₹2.69 lakh, respectively. It has been specifically designed for the Indian market and borrows several styling details from older models in the company's line-up. It features the signature retro design language with round headlamp and teardrop-shaped fuel tank, but LED lighting and LCD instrument console provide a modern take.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

The X440 will come powered by a newly-developed 398 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled motor which develops 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear while braking power comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Harley-Davidson X440 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the recently-launched Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle.

