HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Gasgas Ready To Tear Tarmac With New Es 700, Sm 700 Road Models

GASGAS ready to tear tarmac with new ES 700, SM 700 road models 

The new GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 have been offered as dual-purpose motorcycles featuring KTM’s venerable big-bore single-cylinder 692cc engine.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 05:06 PM
SM 700: Finally a GASGAS you can ride legally on the public roads. 
SM 700: Finally a GASGAS you can ride legally on the public roads. 
SM 700: Finally a GASGAS you can ride legally on the public roads. 
SM 700: Finally a GASGAS you can ride legally on the public roads. 

GASGAS has rolled out two new road-spec motorcycles in the form of the all-new ES 700 and SM 700 bikes. GASGAS is known as an off-road specialist for its offerings in the Supermoto, Enduro, and Trail segments. The new announcement of the road-legal bikes comes out as a revelation in its 37-year history, mainly due to a change in philosophy - a move spearheaded by owners Pierer Mobility (KTM). 

The new SM 700 and ES 700 by the off-road specialist have been offered as dual-purpose motorcycles featuring KTM’s venerable big-bore single-cylinder 692cc engine. At the centre point of these offerings sit a 692.7cc, liquid-cooled mill that kicks out 73.7bhp of raw power at 8,000rpm. The bikes are also available for A2 license holders with dialed down power. While the SM 700 tips the scales at 148.5 kg (dry), the ES 700 weighs just about a kg less. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Triumph Bonneville 700 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville 700
700 cc | Petrol
₹ 5.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹ 26.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights)

Both the bikes sport a long list of features such as lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, an up-down quick shifter, and two riding modes. While the SM rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, the ES 700 rolls on spoke wheels. In terms of exterior styling, both the models look fairly distinctive when compared to their KTM counterparts thanks to the bold red livery with ‘GASGAS’ branding running across the fuel tank and extensions.

The new GASGAS bikes have been slated to reach the European dealerships in the next few weeks. But Indian customers will be disappointed as they are unlikely to be sold in the country anytime soon. 

Meanwhile, KTM is said to have big plans for GASGAS, as per previously leaked documents. The company is looking forward to extending the company lineup with its own version of the KTM 390/890 Adventure for more hardcore off-road ability than its Austrian counterparts.

 

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 05:05 PM IST
TAGS: GasGas GasGas ES 700 GasGas SM 700
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
Rajamouli’s car (left) came finished in a shade of Fusion Red with a black roof. 
RRR Director Rajamouli brings home Volvo XC40 compact luxury SUV

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

GASGAS ready to tear tarmac with new ES 700, SM 700 road models
GASGAS ready to tear tarmac with new ES 700, SM 700 road models
Tata Motors likely to unveil new EV tomorrow: What to expect
Tata Motors likely to unveil new EV tomorrow: What to expect
India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 to launch in Malaysia next year
India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 to launch in Malaysia next year
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 20 lakh cars in India
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 20 lakh cars in India
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant likely to launch soon, gets teased
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant likely to launch soon, gets teased

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city