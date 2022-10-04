HT Auto
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally unveiled, is the off-road version of the ADV

Ducat Multistrada V4 Rally gets quite a few upgrades that help it in better off-roading. There is also a dedicated off-road riding mode.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2022, 14:42 PM
Ducati Multistrada V4 uses the Granturismo V4 engine. It produces 170 hp and 125 Nm. 
Ducati has unveiled the Rally version of their Multistrada adventure tourer. As of now, the Multistrada is available in standard, S and Pikes Peak variants. The Multistrada Rally uses the same Granturismo V4 engine but there are several upgrades to the motorcycle. The Rally is the off-road focused version of the Multistrada. It is expected that the motorcycle will launch in India next year.

Ducati Multistrada Rally comes with a 30-litre fuel tank which improves the riding range. Being an off-roader, Ducati has increased the suspension travel at both ends. It is now rated at 200 mm as compared to 170 mm in the front and 180 mm at the rear on the Multistrada V4 S.

(Also read: 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 range launched in India, price starts at 26.49 lakh)

There is also a new sump guard made up of metal and is larger to provide protection to the underbelly of the motorcycle from big rocks. Because the motorcycle will be ridden by a large variety of riders, Ducati is offering a wide array of suspension adjustments and seat options. In fact, the seat height can be varied between 805 mm to 905 mm. The motorcycle also gets a centre stand.

The Multistrada weighs 260 kgs which will be intimidating on off-road sections. Ducati knows this so they have introduced a new off-road mode which restricts the power output to 115 hp.

Speaking of power, it comes from an 1158 cc, V4 Granturismo engine that produces 170 hp of max power at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.

Such large engines do get quite hot so Ducati has updated their cylinder deactivation technology. Previously, the rear cylinder bank was deactivated only when the motorcycle was standing still. However, now the rear cylinders can be deactivated while the motorcycle is on a move. This should help in better fuel efficiency and less heat being transmitted toward the rider.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2022, 14:32 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Multistrada V4 adventure tourer
