2022 Ducati Panigale V4 range launched in India: Starts at 26.49 lakh

Ducati has launched the updated Panigale range in India. The prices of the motorcycles have been increased as some of the equipment has been upgraded.

Ducati India has launched the 2022 version of its flagship superbike range, Panigale V4 in India. There are three motorcycles, V4, V4 S and V4 SP2. The V4 is priced at ₹26.49 lakh, V4 S costs ₹31.99 lakh and the V4 SP2 is priced at ₹40.99 lakhs. All the prices are ex-showroom. So, the prices of motorcycles have been increased by ₹3 lakh.

Despite looking quite similar to the previous generation Panigale, there are several mechanical upgrades that Ducati has made. The manufacturer has made changes to the ergonomics, aerodynamics, engine and electronics.

The winglets on the fairing are now more compact and slimmer. They are capable of delivering 37 kgs of downforce at 300 kmph. The wheels are now made up of Marchesini forged aluminium to help reduce weight. There are several carbon fibre elements such as front fender, wings and heel guards to save weight. There is also a new clutch system, Ducati calls it STM-EVO SBK nine-disc dry clutch.

The engine is a 1,103cc, V4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale engine. It produces a max power output of 212.5 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 123.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with new gear ratios and a bi-direction quickshifter.

Ducati has added two new riding modes so there are 4 riding modes, Low, Medium, High and Full. The riding modes change various parameters of the motorcycle. Being a Ducati, there are loads of electronic aids such as auto tyre calibration, wheelie control, slide control, power launch, traction control, Bosch cornering ABS and engine brake control.

Because there are no major cosmetic changes, the motorcycles still come with a muscular fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps, a single-sided swingarm and an underbelly exhaust.

