Ducati Multistrada 950 S GP White launched in India at 15.69 lakh

Ducati introduced the Multistrada 950 S in 'GP White' colour scheme last year in July. Now the premium Italian bike maker has announced the launch of the same in India at 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The company took to its social media platforms for the price announcement of the new bike. Save for the distinctive colour theme, the rest of the details remain unchanged. The new GP White colour scheme will be on offer alongside the classic Ducati Red on the Multistrada 950 S in the country.

The bike continues to feature the same 937 cc L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor that is rated to churn out 111 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm. Its transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox. This also features a quick-shifter. The bike tips the scales at 230 kg (kerb weight).

The Multistrada 950 S is the top-spec model and comes with a range of electronics features such as Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS), full-LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights, cruise control, a 5-inch full-color TFT display, electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), hands-free system, and backlit handlebar controls and lastly, Bosch cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Other highlights on the bike also include four riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro. Ducati also provides an option of choosing either alloy wheels or spoked wheels on the motorcycle.

Ducati has priced the Multistrada 950 range from ₹15.49 lakh in India. It rivals the likes of bikes such as the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and BMW F 900 XR.