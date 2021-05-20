Ducati has rolled out the new 2022 Hypermotard 950 range which is also expected to arrive in the Indian market following its international debut. The Italian premium bike maker has given the new Hypermotard an updated Euro 5 engine along with a range of new changes.

The MY22 Hypermotard 950 continues to feature a 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree V-twin-cylinder engine that is now compliant with Euro 5/BS 6 emission norms, making the bike eligible to be sold in the Indian market. The engine delivers 112.4bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox.

For the record, after the transition to the stringent Euro 5 emission norms, the power and torque output of the 937cc Ducati Testastretta engine has remained the same.

The bike will be made available in namely three trims - Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE, and Hypermotard 950 SP. While the outer design and mechanicals remain the same, the three trims will be distinctive from each other in terms of equipment and features.

The Hypermotard range from Ducati is known for its distinctive, raw appeal and it continues to feature its typical Hypermotard design elements such as twin under-seat exhaust setup, minimal bodywork, a trellis frame, a trellis sub-frame, a wide handlebar, and a flat seat.

The top-spec trim of the Hypermotard comes with a new “SP" colour scheme along with Ohlins suspension and increased travel. It rides on Marchesini forged wheels and features standard Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO.

The bike will be made available for purchase in the international market this summer and is also expected to set foot on Indian soil towards the end-2021 or early 2022.



