After announcing the launch of the new 2021 Streetfighter V4 naked sport bike in the Indian market, Ducati has now started delivering the bikes to Indian customers. The company took to Twitter to announce the commencement of deliveries. The flagship naked sport bike from Ducati has gone on sale in India in three trims starting at 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim and extending up to ₹22.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec V4 S Dark Stealth variant. At the mid of the range sits the V4 S at ₹ 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom). (Also Read: Here's the real reason why there is no electric Ducati motorcycle anywhere yet) Previously Ducati India has also posted an unboxing video of the Streetfighter V4 at its Pune dealership. Straight outta Bologna!



Say ciao to one of the first Streetfighter V4 S Dark Stealth that was delivered to Mr Aniket at his residence in Pune, by our dealer partner, Ducati Legacy Motors.#StreetfighterV4 #Ducati #DucatiIndia pic.twitter.com/Avg36QI0Pw — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 17, 2021

For the record, the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 is the naked iteration of the Panigale V4 fully-faired bike. It sources power from a 1,103 cc, V4 engine that churns out 205 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm backed up by 122 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm.

While the base variant gets Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) with full adjustability for spring pre-load compression and rebound damping, the mid-spec V4 S features Ohlins suspension, Ohlins steering damper and lightweight Marchesini wheels.

Braking on the motorcycle is handled by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with twin 330 mm discs at the front wheel, and a 245 mm disc doing duty at the rear wheel. It also comes equipped with a Sachs steering damper, and a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock.

The Ducati Streetfighter comes out as one of the best-kitted bikes of its segment as it gets features such as an up/down quickshifter and eight-level traction control. Some other key features on its list include cornering ABS, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Engine Brake Control, and electronic suspension on the V4 S. If that wasn't enough, it also gets three riding modes - Race, Sport and Street.