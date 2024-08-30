Check out Ducati's sportiest ADV: Multistrada V4 RS

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS cost ₹38,40,600 ex-showroom.
It is the most expensive Multistrada that is being sold by the manufacturer
The deliveries will begin in early September 2024 across Ducati India’s dealership network.
The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine puts out 177 bhp at 12,250 rpm and 118 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.
This positions the Multistrada V4 RS as the most powerful motorcycle within its category.
Ducati has introduced additional lightweight elements to the Multistrada V4 RS, resulting in a weight reduction of 3 kg compared to the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.
The suspension system is managed by the newly designed 48 mm Ohlins front forks, which are fully adjustable and feature a titanium nitride (TiN) coating, complemented by an Ohlins TTX36 fully adjustable monoshock at the rear.
Additionally, the sporty model offers adjustable seat height ranging from 840 mm to 860 mm.
For braking, there is radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, featuring four pistons at the front, paired with dual 330 mm semi-floating disc brakes and a radial master cylinder. The rear braking system utilizes a Brembo two-piston floating caliper with a 265 mm disc brake.