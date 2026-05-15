Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera Makes Debut, Gets A 77.5 Hp Single Cylinder

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera makes debut, gets a 77.5 hp single-cylinder

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 15 May 2026, 10:55 am
Follow us on:

  • Ducati has expanded its single-cylinder motorcycle line-up with the Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera, featuring updated styling and electronics.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera gets an all-black design theme with red wheels and frame accents.
View Personalised Offers on
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono
Check Offers

Ducati has introduced the new Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera, a fresh addition to its single-cylinder street bike portfolio. The new version brings a darker visual theme, additional standard equipment and a comprehensive electronics package aimed at both experienced and newer riders.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
TVS iQube
₹ 1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hero XPulse 200 4V
₹ 1.4 - 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450S
₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The motorcycle adopts a black-and-red colour scheme that sets it apart from the standard model. Most of the bodywork is finished in black, while the frame and wheels are painted in Ducati Red. Ducati has also equipped the bike with homologated Termignoni steel silencers finished in black with red detailing. Ducati Quick Shift is now offered as standard on the Nera edition.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono
Engine Icon659 cc Mileage Icon20.8 kmpl
₹ 17.63 - 18.70 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Engine Icon890 cc Mileage Icon17 kmpl
₹ 17.50 - 19.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 17.11 - 19.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX R1000R
Engine Icon999.0 cc Mileage Icon35.0 kmpl
₹ 19.80 - 19.94 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
Engine Icon1160.0 cc Mileage Icon17.8 kmpl
₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Indian FTR
MaxSpeed Icon200 kmph
₹ 19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera: Engine and performance

Powering the motorcycle is Ducati’s Superquadro Mono engine, developed using several concepts derived from the brand’s Panigale superbike platform. The single-cylinder motor uses technologies such as Desmodromic valve timing, titanium intake valves and a large 116 mm bore piston layout inspired by the 1299 Panigale.

The engine produces 77.5 hp and can rev up to 10,250 rpm. Ducati claims this makes it one of the highest-performing road-legal single-cylinder motorcycles currently available. Buyers opting for the racing Termignoni exhaust, designed exclusively for track use, can unlock an additional 7 hp.

Also Read : Ducati Desmo 450 EDS set to be unveiled globally on June 9

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera: Lightweight setup and electronics

The Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera weighs 151 kg without fuel. Ducati has used a lightweight trellis frame, aluminium-flanged brake discs and cast wheels to keep weight under control. Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable rear shock mounted through a progressive linkage setup.

The electronics suite includes ABS Cornering with a Slide-by-brake function designed to support controlled sideways riding on track. Other rider assistance systems include Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Power Launch.

Ducati says the wheelie control system also features a dedicated mode for track riding. When paired with the racing exhaust, an additional “Wheelie Assist" function becomes available to help maintain longer wheelies through controlled torque delivery.

Also Read : Ducati opens Garage Contest for custom bike builders ahead of World Ducati Week 2026

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera: Availability

The Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera will reach Ducati dealerships across Europe from June 2026 onwards. It carries a starting price of €13,990, which converts to roughly 13.4 lakh before Indian taxes and import duties. However, Ducati has not yet confirmed an India launch timeline.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 15 May 2026, 10:55 am IST
TAGS: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS