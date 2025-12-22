HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Desmo450 Mx Makes India Debut At Isrl Finale, Brand’s First Motocross Bike

Ducati Desmo450 MX makes India debut at ISRL finale ahead of Q1 2026 launch

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2025, 16:28 pm
  • Ducati showcases its first motocross motorcycle in India, confirming a Q1 2026 launch as it expands into off-road racing segments.

Ducati Desmo450 MX
Ducati debuts the Desmo450 MX at the ISRL Season 2 finale in Calicut, marking the Italian brand’s first-ever entry into motocross and confirming an India launch in early 2026
Ducati Desmo450 MX
Ducati debuts the Desmo450 MX at the ISRL Season 2 finale in Calicut, marking the Italian brand’s first-ever entry into motocross and confirming an India launch in early 2026
Ducati recently unveiled the Desmo450 MX at the grand finale of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 held in Calicut. This is the first motocross machine from the Italian brand, and it will be launched in India in the first quarter of 2026. It is the first model out of a planned series of off-roaders from Ducati, highlighting the brand’s expansion into new markets and segments.

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is the only motorcycle in its category to be powered by an engine with a desmodronic valvetrain. It is a no-frills motocross bike built around a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame designed for maximum agility and control over tricky terrain. The frame was built with the least amount of welding joints possible to ensure structural stability by eliminating weak points. While the frame weighs less than 9 kg, the overall bike weight stands at 104.8 kg.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Engine and performance

Ducati Desmo450 MX
Set to launch in India in Q1 2026, the Desmo450 MX is the first of a new family of Ducati off-road motorcycles
Ducati Desmo450 MX
Set to launch in India in Q1 2026, the Desmo450 MX is the first of a new family of Ducati off-road motorcycles

The Desmo450 MX draws its power from a 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine with desmodronic valves to produce 63.5 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. This powerplant has been tuned to deliver strong torque at the low end for improved performance when exiting the corner. At the same time, the engine redlines at 11,900 rpm, providing riders with a lot of headroom in each gear.

Also Read : Ducati XDiavel V4 listed on India website. Could launch soon

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Chassis and tech

Ducati Desmo450 MX
The Desmo450 MX is the only bike in its category to feature desmodronic valves and comes with a lightweight perimeter frame designed for maximum agility and control
Ducati Desmo450 MX
The Desmo450 MX is the only bike in its category to feature desmodronic valves and comes with a lightweight perimeter frame designed for maximum agility and control

The perimeter frame is held up by Showa suspension units. There are 49 mm USD closed cartridge front forks with 310 mm of travel and a black anodised rear shock with a 16 mm shaft and 129 mm of travel. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion MX32s. These are fitted with 260 mm front and 240 mm rear Galfer discs and a Brembo braking system.

The Desmo450 MX further features the usual range of tech we have come to expect from Ducati. Through dedicated switchgear on the handlebars, riders can work through two riding modes, launch control, Ducati Traction Control, throttle response maps, and engine brake control.

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is currently priced at $11,495 in the US market, which roughly translates to 10.32 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2025, 16:28 pm IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India motorsports Ducati Desmo450 MX Desmo450 MX

