Looking for a great-sounding motorbike? Here are 5 bikes with a twin-cylinder

Priced at ₹3.59 lakh, the Yamaha R3 is a great choice for both beginners and seasoned riders
Its 321cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder makes 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque.
The Aprilia RS 457 features a 457cc parallel-twin making 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque
At ₹4.20 lakh, it is a highly appealing offering in the entry-level sports bike segment
The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a popular supersport with a great soundtrack for ₹7.27 lakh
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 makes 46.8 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque
At ₹3.03 lakh, it is the most affordable 650-Twin offered by Royal Enfield
The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the streetfighter version of the RS 457 and comes at ₹3.95 lakh
It has the same 457cc paralle-twin making 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque