Looking for a great-sounding motorbike? Here are 5 bikes with a twin-cylinder

Published Jun 17, 2025

Priced at 3.59 lakh, the Yamaha R3 is a great choice for both beginners and seasoned riders

Its 321cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder makes 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. 

The Aprilia RS 457 features a 457cc parallel-twin making 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque

At  4.20 lakh, it is a highly appealing offering in the entry-level sports bike segment

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a popular supersport with a great soundtrack for 7.27 lakh

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 makes 46.8 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque

At 3.03 lakh, it is the most affordable 650-Twin offered by Royal Enfield

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the streetfighter version of the RS 457 and comes at 3.95 lakh

It has the same 457cc paralle-twin making 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque
