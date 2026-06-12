Ducati Diavel Black Roadster Livery India bookings underway

Ducati India has opened bookings for the Diavel V4 Black Roadster Livery, introducing the latest visual update for its muscle-cruiser motorcycle in the country. The new paint scheme was first revealed globally in December 2024 as part of the 2025 model-year range and reaches Indian buyers more than a year after its international debut.

New look for the Diavel V4

Developed by Ducati’s Centro Stile design team, the Black Roadster Livery adds a fresh appearance to the Diavel V4. The design combines Racing Yellow highlights on the fuel tank, tail section and side panels with black and titanium finishes. Ducati has also revised the seat covering to complement the updated styling package.

The Diavel nameplate has been part of Ducati’s lineup since 2011 and has built a reputation for its distinctive design. The latest livery aims to further emphasise the motorcycle’s bold proportions and visual presence.

Ducati says: “With the 2025 Model Year, the Diavel V4 becomes even bolder with the new “Black Roadster Livery" unveiled at Intermot 2024."

Also Read : Ducati Scrambler Nightshift bookings commenced in India

Muscle-car inspired design

The Diavel V4 continues with its muscle-car-inspired styling theme. The motorcycle features a broad front section and a slim rear profile, giving it a unique silhouette. Full-LED lighting is fitted at both ends, including integrated turn indicators.

One of the most distinctive styling elements remains the rear lighting setup, which uses a matrix of point-shaped LEDs positioned beneath the tail section. Ducati says this arrangement helps make the motorcycle instantly recognisable.

Other design highlights include five-spoke alloy wheels with machined detailing and a wide 240/45-section rear tyre, which contributes significantly to the bike’s stance.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S teased in iconic Yellow; bookings now open

V4 engine remains unchanged

Powering the Diavel V4 is Ducati’s 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine. Derived from technology used in the company’s MotoGP programme, the engine develops 166 bhp and is paired with the brand’s Twin Pulse firing order.

The motorcycle also uses a dedicated exhaust system featuring a four-exit silencer. Ducati states that valve-clearance inspections are required only every 60,000 km, making it one of the key maintenance highlights of the powertrain.

While bookings are now underway, Ducati India is yet to announce pricing and delivery details for the Diavel V4 Black Roadster Livery.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: