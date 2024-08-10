BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS gets benefits for August. Check details

BMW Motorrad India has announced a few benefits for customers who are looking to purchase the G 310 R and G 310 GS. The brand is offering free roadside assistance for two years and two years of extended warranty along with zero service cost for three years. Having said that, there are a few terms and conditions applied that an authorised dealership would be able to explain to you. It is important to note that these offers are valid till 31st August only.