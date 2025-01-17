Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter launched at 1.8 lakh at Auto Expo 2025

Hero Xtreme 250R has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at a starting price of ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom). It is based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept and is the naked version of the Karizma XMR 250 . Apart from this, the brand has also showcased the XPulse 210 and Karizma XMR 250.

What powers the new Hero Xtreme 250R?

Hero Xtreme 250R is powered by a 250 cc DOHC, four-valve motor that is also doing duty on the Karizma XMR 250. The engine puts out 29.5 bhp of max power and 25 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

What is the hardware on duty for the Hero Xtreme 250R?

Hero Xtreme 250R is underpinned by a trellis frame that is suspended by upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear which gets 6-step adjustability. Braking duties are done by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel anti-lock braking on offer. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer which is wrapped in tubeless tyres and a radial tyre also at the rear.

What are the features of the Hero Xtreme 250R?

The Xtreme 250R comes with a switchable ABS, auto-illumination Class-D LED projector headlamp with DRLs, a lap timer and a drag timer. The new Xtreme 250R will come with a TFT digital console featuring Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and music control.

What will be the rivals of the Hero Xtreme 250R?

The new Xtreme 250R will compete against offerings like the KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Bajaj Pulsar N250, Honda CB300F, and more.

Hero XPulse 210

Hero MotoCorp also showcased the XPulse 210 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is the successor to the XPulse 200 which has been quite popular in the Indian market.

It uses a new 210 cc single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 24.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 20.7 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The performance of the motorcycle will be better on the highways as well as in the cities. Moreover, the smoothness and refineness should be better than the current generation.

