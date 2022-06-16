Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition teased ahead of official launch

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition is likely to launch in India in the next few weeks. It will come based on the existing Pulsar N250 series of bikes.

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the introduction of a new motorcycle in the country. The company has now teased the black edition of the popular Pulsar N250 bike on its social media posts, indicating that the launch is likely to take place soon. While there is no official confirmation, the model could be named Pulsar N250 Black or Pulsar 250 N250 Black Edition.

Apart from teasing the motorcycle on social media, the company is yet to share more details and there is no word on the launch date announcement too. But going by the available information, expect the motorcycle to come based on the existing Pulsar N250 models, thus sharing the same engine. Mechanically it is likely to remain unchanged and it could be differentiated solely on aesthetics. The Pulsar N250 Black could come with all blacked-out elements. Expect the bike to feature a dedicated dark paint scheme along with black dipped components like the engine covers, exhaust system and wheels.

Apart from the changes to the exterior colour scheme, the rest of the details on the bike are expected to remain the same. It will continue to draw power from the same oil-cooled 249.07 cc engine that is known to deliver 24.5 PS of maximum power, backed up with 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The transmission will also remain the same five-speed gearbox. The key features on the bike could include Assist and Slipper clutch, gear indicator, USB mobile charging port etc.

For the record, the company has only recently introduced the Pulsar N250 in a new blue colour option. More details on the upcoming N250 Black will be rolled out in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the company is also preparing for the launch of the smaller Pulsar N160 which is most likely up for launch in July 2022. (Find more details here)

