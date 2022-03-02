HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Auto Rolls Out Pulsar 250 In New Blue Colour Option

Bajaj Auto rolls out Pulsar 250 in new blue colour option

With the latest addition of blue, there will be a total of three colour options on the Bajaj Pulsar 250.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 06:57 AM
The latest blue option on the Bajaj Pulsar 250 features a mono-tone finish along with a few highlights of grey and white on the fairing. (YouTube/Dino's Vault)
The latest blue option on the Bajaj Pulsar 250 features a mono-tone finish along with a few highlights of grey and white on the fairing. (YouTube/Dino's Vault)

Bajaj Auto has started rolled out a fresh colour option for its new Pulsar 250 range. The bike has started appearing in Bajaj dealerships in a new blue paint scheme. However, the paint option is yet to be updated on the company's website. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹ 85,408 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125
124.4 cc
₹ 93,690 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
160.3 cc
₹ 1.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 180 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 180
178.6 cc
₹ 1.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 220f (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 220f
220 cc
₹ 1.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

When announced back in late 2021, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 range was seen in only two colour options - Racing Red and Techno Grey. And with the latest addition, there will be a total of three colour options on the Pulsar 250. 

(Quick read: Five big updates on new Bajaj Pulsar 250)

Currently, the new colour is only present in select dealerships across the country, however, it is expected to be seen through the country in the weeks to come. 

The latest blue option features a mono-tone finish along with a few highlights of grey and white on the fairing. As found on the other colours in the range, the bike gets a matching engine cowl with blue option too. 

The company is yet to announce the pricing of the new colour options, but it is expected to retail at the same price tag as the existing options - 1,40,915 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(Also Read: Top automakers mourn the demise of Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto)

Apart from the changes to the exterior colour scheme, the rest of the details on the bike are expected to remain the same. It will continue to source power from the same oil-cooled 249.07 cc engine which is capable of producing 24.5 PS of maximum power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The transmission will include a five-speed gearbox. Features list of the Pulsar 250 blue will include Assist and Slipper clutch, gear indicator, USB mobile charging port etc.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 06:55 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar Pulsar 250 Pulsar 250 Blue 2022 Pulsar 250 Blue
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Jeep reveals its first-ever electric SUV, will go on sale next year
Jeep reveals its first-ever electric SUV, will go on sale next year
Honda Cars records a 23% drop in February sales, blame it on microchip shortage
Honda Cars records a 23% drop in February sales, blame it on microchip shortage
Chip woes continue to impact car dispatches; Tata Motors, Mahindra buck trend
Chip woes continue to impact car dispatches; Tata Motors, Mahindra buck trend
Harley-Davidson suspends bike shipments in Russia, joins Volvo, GM, Mercedes
Harley-Davidson suspends bike shipments in Russia, joins Volvo, GM, Mercedes
Honda partners with HPCL for battery swapping stations at retail stores in India
Honda partners with HPCL for battery swapping stations at retail stores in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city