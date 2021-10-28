Infinity display control to USB charging, 5 big updates on 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar was officially launched on Thursday at a starting price point of ₹1.38 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi). Pulsar has been a hot favourite among motorbike enthusiasts at large across the country but the launch of Pulsar F250 and Pulsar N250 marks a much-needed update on an iconic product first launched two decades ago.

(Check out more pics of 2021 Bajaj Pulsar)

Speaking at the launch event, Rajiv Bajaj, MD at Bajaj Auto, admitted that an updated Pulsar was long due but the driving objective was not just cosmetic updates but a product that is completely new and yet true to what Pulsar has always been about - riding dynamics and speed thrills.

|#+|

The new Pulsar does look extremely modern and eye-catching courtesy a number of updates but it also promises to ride better than ever before, all while offering the person at the helm with new-age features.

Check out five big updates on the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250:

LED Projector Unipod Headlamp

The latest Pulsar 250 gets a projector headlamp unit which is flanked by reverse-boomerang LED DRLs. Bajaj Auto claims that these ensure enhanced white light viewing experience, along with a uniform and accurate beam pattern for improved safety.

Infinity Display Console

The new Pulsar 250 features a modern display console that has no bezel while the tachometer needle has been retained ‘as a nod to the golden age of performance motorcycling.’ The bike also has a gear-shift indicator and ‘Distance to Empty readout’ feature has been incorporated to the console as well.

USB Mobile Charging

While hardly new to the segment, the Pulsar 250 now provides the owner with the ability to charge his or her phone while on the move.

Pulsar engine option

Pulsar 250 gets a 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil-cooled engine delivers 24.5 PS of power with a peak torque of 21.5 Nm. Braking duties are taken care of by 300 mm front and 230 mm rear bigger-disc brakes with ABS technology. The tyre size has also been increased for better grip.