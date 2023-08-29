Chess champ Praggnanandhaa's parents to be given special edition Mahindra XUV400

The carmaker decided to honour the parents' for nurturing their son's passion
18-y-o Praggnanandhaa became the youngest ever to reach chess world cup finals
Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra praised the boy's talent on social media
The OEM received several requests from netizens to reward Praggnanandhaa him with a Thar SUV
In the past, the company has gifted Thar SUVs to various sportspersons
Mahindra decided to offer XUV400 EV to the prodigy's parents instead
The aim is to promote futuristic and sustainable mobility
The company will connect with the family to create a special edition of the EV
The XUV400 is priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)