Chess champ Praggnanandhaa's parents to be given special edition Mahindra XUV400

The carmaker decided to honour the parents' for nurturing their son's passion

 18-y-o Praggnanandhaa became the youngest ever to reach chess world cup finals

 Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra praised the boy's talent on social media

The OEM received several requests from netizens to reward Praggnanandhaa him with a Thar SUV

In the past, the company has gifted Thar SUVs to various sportspersons

Mahindra decided to offer XUV400 EV to the prodigy's parents instead

The aim is to promote futuristic and sustainable mobility

The company will connect with the family to create a special edition of the EV

The XUV400 is priced between 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
